If you grew up in South Jersey, there’s a good chance this bakery was part of your childhood. Maybe it was the smell that hit you before you even walked in, or the white box tied with a string that always made its way to family parties. We all peeked. When this legendary bake shop closed its doors after almost 90 years, locals felt like a piece of their own history had been boxed up for good.

Get our free mobile app

A Second Life for a Jersey Bakery

But there’s good news on the horizon. The building where all of our sweet dreams came true has been sold to a South Jersey entrepreneur who knows a thing or two about keeping local favorites alive. He’s already behind a few other well-known neighborhood food spots, and now he’s taking on the challenge of bringing this legendary bakery back to life.

French pastries on display a confectionery shop Olezzo loading...

We've missed McMillan's Bakery on Haddon Avenue in Westmont. Our favorite bakery classics just aren't the same elsewhere. Part of that has to do with family recipes that have been with the business for decades. NJ.com is reporting that one of the original family members will be returning to help oversee the baking at McMillan's, so those familiar recipes have a real chance at making a comeback.

READ MORE: This NJ Italian Bakery Is Considered One Of America's Best

What Locals Are Hoping For

The big question everyone’s asking is whether the new owner will be able to keep the original name. He’s hoping to, but it all depends on finalizing a deal with the estate. Either way, locals are thrilled that something so iconic isn’t just fading into memory.

This new chapter marks the third time the owner has stepped in to save a South Jersey favorite, and it might be his sweetest project yet.

After closing its doors in May following more than 86 years in business, McMillan’s Bakery is officially set to rise again in 2026, giving South Jersey another reason to celebrate with cream doughnuts in hand.