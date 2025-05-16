Just a few weeks ago, McDonald's made headlines with the launch of its new crispy chicken strips and dipping sauces, which officially hit menus across the country this month.

It was the first time a new item was permanently added to the menu in nearly four years.

Customers can order three or four strips and dip them in several different sauces, including the new Creamy Chili Sauce.

Now, McDonald's is back in the news with the fast-food giant gearing up for a major hiring spree this summer!

McDonald's is planning to hire 375,000 workers at restaurants nationwide over the summer months.

It also plans to add 900 new locations by 2027.

According to a McDonald's press release, it's being called "one of the biggest hiring pushes in years."

McDonald's hiring spree would be perfect timing for summer employment in New Jersey.

It would be a great job opportunity. Hopefully, McDonald's locations in New Jersey will be hiring.

Perfect timing for those looking for summer employment, and those looking to further their education in New Jersey.

McDonald's is also celebrating its 10th Anniversary of the Archways to Opportunity program.

The press release states:

1 in 8 Americans have worked at a McDonald’s restaurant and gained essential workplace skills like teamwork, responsibility, and customer service, while also having the chance to further their education. Through the McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity (Archways) program, restaurant employees are given the resources to create a pathway to advancement both within the company and beyond.

Be sure to look for possible hiring opportunities in New Jersey this summer.

