The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a federal program that helps low-income individuals and families in the tri-state area afford groceries.

Thanks to this program, millions of Americans have access to nutritious food.

How does SNAP work?

SNAP used to be called food stamps. The system is essentially the same.

SNAP benefits are distributed through a card that functions like a debit card.

This card lets users purchase approved food items at grocery stores, farmer's markets, and other food stores.

SNAP is designed to cover "the basics," such as fruits, vegetables, bread, meat, dairy products, and other essentials.

Non-food items like alcohol, hot prepared meals, and certain luxury items are generally not eligible for purchase with SNAP.

Who qualifies for SNAP?

To qualify for SNAP, households must have a certain income. This varies based on household size, income, expenses, and whether there are elderly or disabled individuals in the home.

Generally, a household’s income must be at or below 130% of the federal poverty line.

How will SNAP benefits change in October 2024?

For some, being able to afford food is difficult, even in a healthy economy.

When you factor in inflation, it makes things that much harder.

Luckily, the Federal Government has recognized this. Newsweek is reporting:

The income amount to qualify for SNAP benefits is lower this year, and recipients should see slightly more in their monthly allotment because of increases associated with inflation.

This increase may only amount to several dollars extra a month, but it's something. Plus, remember that the income amount to qualify for benefits is lower.

Maximum SNAP Benefits for New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania Residents

Household Size 1 – $292 (2023-2024 Amount: $291)

Household Size 2 – $536 (2023-2024 Amount: $535)

Household Size 3 – $768 (2023-2024 Amount: $766)

Household Size 4 – $975 (2023-2024 Amount: $973)

Household Size 5 – $1,158 (2023-2024 Amount: $1,155)

Household Size 6 – $1,390 (2023-2024 Amount: $1,386)

Household Size 7 – $1,536 (2023-2024 Amount: $1,532)

Household Size 8 – $1,756 (2023-2024 Amount: $1,751)

To see if you qualify for SNAP benefits, visit the SNAP website.