A Dining Gem In This Beautiful New Jersey Town

Right in the heart of this New Jersey town sits a landmark restaurant with a rich history dating back to the 1800s.

Whether you're in the mood for seafood, chicken, veal, or steak they have an amazing menu you're sure to love.

This historic and charming restaurant made for the perfect night out.

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for a new place to put on your summer bucket list head to South Jersey and visit downtown Medford, Burlington County.

Dine at Braddock's Tavern in Medford

Braddock's Tavern has been on my list of restaurants I've been wanting to try for a long time. I finally went and had such an amazing meal, great drinks, and the best time.

Everyone working there was so warm and friendly!

Read More: The Best Steakhouse At The Jersey Shore



View this profile on Instagram Braddock’s Tavern (@braddocks_tavern) • Instagram photos and videos

The History of Braddock's Tavern in Medford

It was known as the Medford House Hotel. It operated as an inn and hotel through the 1800s. In 1898 Charles Braddock purchased it and changed the name to Braddock's Tavern.

"A visit to the Pub Lounge of the Tavern will offer a poignant reflection of earlier times in the Village of Medford and days gone by at this, the local roadhouse."

You can spend an entire evening in downtown Medford.

After dinner it was such a beautiful night we strolled Main Street where they have boutiques, breweries, shops, restaurants, and cafes.

We walked past a bunch of breweries.

We can't wait to go back and visit Farm Truck Brewing, Kings Road Brewing Company, and Lower Forge Brewery.

There's also an Italian restaurant we want to try, ITA 101. The menu looks delicious.

We're looking forward to going back and spending another evening in beautiful downtown Medford.

South Jersey's Best 'Don't Judge A Book By Its Cover' Restaurants These South Jersey restaurants are hidden gems, you might just drive right past them and never know how amazing they are. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca