More layoffs and more stores closing.

The latest store planning to announce closings and layoffs is a big one.

It's one of the country's most popular retail clothing stores, and it has stores right here in New Jersey.

Macy's plans to lay off over 2,000 employees and close five stores.

According to USA Today, that's about 3.5 percent of Macy's overall workforce and 13 percent of its corporate staff.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported the news.

In an article in USA Today it states:

"The Journal, citing a memo sent to employees late Thursday, reported that Macy's plans to add more automation to its supply chain and to outsource some roles, although the memo didn't specify which jobs would be outsourced."

It also states:

The Journal also reported that Macy's will be investing in areas that affect consumers, such as adding visual display managers to enhance the look for stores and upgrading digital functions to make online shopping more seamless.

Several stores are located throughout New Jersey.

I would be very upset if Macy's closed at the Cherry Hill Mall. It's been there forever.

It's a one-stop shop for shoes, jeans, and makeup.

Even though I enjoy shopping online, I still like to go to the store and try things on, especially jeans, which can be hard to buy online.

Luckily, the five stores that are closing are not in New Jersey.

