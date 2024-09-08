It's called "Country Cooking in the Jersey Pines" and was named the best hole-in-a-wall breakfast spot in New Jersey, but now this popular restaurant is up for sale.

MSN recently had an article from Cheapism naming the best hole-in-the-wall places to get breakfast in each state.

It was based on reviews from Yelp and TripAdvisor, recommendations, and rankings from local food experts.

Merriam-Webster defines a hole-in-the-wall as a small and often unpretentious out-of-the-way place (such as a restaurant).

This place is delicious and extremely popular.

The Most Amazing Hole-In-The-Wall New Jersey Breakfast Spot is now FOR SALE

Lucille’s Luncheonette in Warren Grove has been around for nearly 50 years, established in 1975. The announcement was posted on the restaurant's Facebook page. in Warren Grove has been around for nearly 50 years, established in 1975. The announcement was posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.

As many of you have seen, we have listed Lucilles for sale. Spending most of our lives in this restaurant as our family has had it for the last 50 years, has been a true Joy. But along with that, it has been a lot of hard work. Not that we like to admit it... noone gets younger, and we have to look to the future.

According to the post, they want to find a buyer who will hopefully keep the restaurant up and running. We have listed the restaurant in hopes of finding the next generation of caretakers for Lucille's legacy. We want to find a buyer that is interested in continuing to serve our clientele in the best way possible, who is open to continuing our "PINEY" traditions and still bringing some fresh ideas to "the counter." The restaurant will remain open until they find the right buyer!

