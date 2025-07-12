The Absolute Best Candy Shop In New Jersey Can Be Found In Ocean County
If you're someone who has a sweet tooth, you're going to love the fact that New Jersey is home to one of the best candy shops in America, and it's located right in Ocean County.
Summertime screams saltwater taffy! It’s my favorite candy to pick up at any New Jersey shop, but honestly, you really can’t go wrong with any sweet treat, in my opinion.
The experts at the popular food website Foodie Haven had a list of the best candy shops in each state.
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth At This Charming Family-Owned Candy Shop In New Jersey
New Jersey's top pick is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated candy store that has been open for many decades and is located in Manahawkin.
If you're in the mood for the most delicious chocolate-covered strawberries, put this candy shop on your list of places to go this weekend.
They're the best around!
Lucille's Candy in Manahawkin Named Best Candy Shop In New Jersey
"Manahawkin's candy paradise has been creating Jersey Shore memories since 1947, specializing in saltwater taffy and fudge that capture the essence of summer vacations. Their chocolate-covered strawberries are legendary," according to the article.
"Lucille's maintains traditional taffy-pulling techniques that create the perfect texture and chewiness. The shop's beach-themed atmosphere complements their oceanic candy selections and coastal location."
Lucille's Own Make Candies is located at 156 Route 72 E in Manahawkin, with a second location, Oh Fudge, located at 4105 Long Beach Blvd in Beach Haven.
