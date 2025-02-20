There's a store in New Jersey that's considered one of the worst places to work in retail, and it has several locations scattered across the state.

Its reputation isn't great with employees sharing similar negative experiences.

We all know working in retail can be extremely difficult.

Dealing with customers isn't always easy, plus long hours, low pay, and working on your feet all day can definitely add to the stress.

It's often hard to find enough employees so staff is overworked with little help.

I was talking to a friend recently who works retail and she said it's nearly impossible to help every customer because they're so short-staffed.

RetailWire shared a list compiled by Glassdoor highlighting the worst retail companies to work for in America based on reviews from employees.

Other stores to make the list include Petco, Claire's, and Walgreens, but there's one store considered to be the absolute worst.

The Worst Company To Work For In Retail

With the lowest score of 2.8 out of 5.0, Dollar General was named the worst company to work for in retail.

RetailWire states:

Over 13,000 reviews have been posted and range from both extremes of the positive and negative spectrum. The main complaints cited in a majority of reviews revolve around too low pay for what’s expected, and managers are overworked beyond 60 hours a week without reasonable compensation.



This is very disappointing to hear.

