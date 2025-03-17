A string of lottery wins in Monmouth County has sparked excitement throughout the area, with two local stores selling the winning tickets.

It's the game's second shared win of the year.

The two lucky players will split the $1,034,398 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Saturday's drawing, which breaks down to an impressive $517,199 each!

It was just a couple of weeks ago when another Monmouth County lottery play hit the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of $664,754.

That winner was from the March 4th drawing where the winning ticket was sold at Krauser's in Keyport.

The lucky streak continues for Monmouth County with these two recent winners!

And hopefully, the wave of good luck will keep going!

The current Jersey Cash 5 jackpot is up to $171,000 right now.

Jersey Cash 5 Winning Tickets Sold At Two Monmouth County Stores

The two winners aren't the only ones celebrating.

The two stores where the winning tickets were sold will both receive a $2,000 bonus just for selling the winning tickets.

The winning numbers were 21, 26, 29, 37 and 45.

The Xtra was 03 and the Bullseye was 37, according to a recent news release from New Jersey Lottery.

The winners bought the lucky tickets at Wegmans on Route 9 South in Manalapan and QuickChek on Route 36 in Hazlet, according to lottery officials.

In addition, 44 players matched four of the five numbers and the Bullseye to each win $500, and three players matched four numbers and the Xtra to each win $500.

Congratulations to the big winners!!

