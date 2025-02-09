The winning in New Jersey continues.

There's a new millionaire in the Garden State.

Actually, 2 New Jersey lottery players are celebrating big wins.

One fortunate winner has walked away with an incredible $1.1 million price, while another just won $50,000!

Let's start with the $50,000 winner who purchased their ticket at a deli in Monmouth County, according to NJ.com.

The Powerball Double Play ticket was purchased at the Main Street Deli & Grocery in Keansburg.

It matched four numbers plus the Powerball.

Can you imagine just walking in during a routine errand to pick up a few things, and now you're 50 grand richer because of it?

It's just amazing, especially when you hear what your odds of winning at least $50,000 are.

They're simply not that great.

According to the article, you have only a 913,129 to 1 chance of winning.

But someone's gotta be the one, right?

Maybe it'll be you!

And now moving on to the really big winner...

New Jersey Lottery Player Scores $1.1 Million Jackpot Win

One lucky lottery player in New Jersey just won the $1.1 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

So where was the winning ticket sold?

The winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket was sold in Bergen County at the Fair Lawn News Shop on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn, according to NorthJersey.com.

The winning ticket matched all 5 numbers.

I can't wait to find out where the next winning ticket will be sold in New Jersey.

Feeling lucky?

