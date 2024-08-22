It's one of the biggest retailers of hardwood flooring in the county, around for nearly 30 years, but sadly, the company recently announced it's closing 94 stores throughout the country, including 3 in New Jersey due to financial challenges.

LL Flooring, formally known as Lumber Liquidators, has filed for bankruptcy.

CNN reports, “After comprehensive efforts to enhance our liquidity position in a challenging macro environment, a determination was made that initiating this Chapter 11 process is the best path forward for the company,” said CEO Charles Tyson.

Tyson went on to say this gives the company “additional time and financial flexibility as we reduce our physical footprint and close certain stores while pursuing a going-concern sale of the rest of our business."

LL Flooring Closing 3 New Jersey Stores

Here are the 3 stores closing in New Jersey.

Mount Holly - 531 High Street

Woodbridge - 507 King Georges Road

Woodbury -1450 Clements Bridge Road

No word yet on when the stores will officially close, but you should use your gift cards now if you have any!

The store will stop accepting gift cards on September 3rd at ALL stores, not just the ones closing so check your wallet, you only have a few more weeks to use them.

Several New Jersey stores will remain open including locations in Cherry Hill, East Brunswick, Fairfield, Hamilton, Hillsborough, Manahawkin, Millville, Oakhurst, Pleasantville, South Hackensack, Toms River, and Union.

Hoping that doesn't change, but only time will tell.

I'll keep you posted.

You can see the full list of closures on their website.

