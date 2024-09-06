It's one of the biggest retailers of hardwood flooring in the county, around for nearly 30 years, but sadly, the company has announced it's closing all stores throughout the country, including all 15 in New Jersey due to financial challenges.

The company filed for bankruptcy last month and at that time announced 94 stores would be closing, including 3 stores in New Jersey.

Mount Holly - 531 High Street

Woodbridge - 507 King Georges Road

Woodbury -1450 Clements Bridge Road

However, they just announced all 400 stores in 47 states will soon close.

LL Flooring is Closing ALL Stores

LL Flooring, formally known as Lumber Liquidators, is holding store-closing sales starting today.

The company said in a statement:

LL Flooring has been working hard to pursue a going-concern sale of the Company and has actively negotiated with multiple bidders. These discussions have not resulted in an offer, with the necessary financing, that would maximize the value of LL Flooring. Under Chapter 11 rules, the Company is required to achieve the highest or otherwise best offer for the Company’s business or assets and, in this case, it was determined that a sale of the Company’s individual assets, holding closing sales at our stores and winding down the business will deliver the most value to its creditors.

LL Flooring has stores throughout New Jersey in Cherry Hill, East Brunswick, Fairfield, Hamilton, Hillsborough, Manahawkin, Millville, Mount Holly, Oakhurst, Pleasantville, South Hackensack, Toms River, Union, Woodbridge, and Woodbury.

