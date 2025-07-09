An opening date has been set, and it's perfect timing for all your outdoor adventures!

You'll be excited to know that a one-stop shop for all your camping and outdoor needs is opening in Central Jersey.

This popular family-owned retailer, known for its outdoor recreation equipment and apparel, is opening its 4th store right here in the Garden State!

L.L. Bean Is Opening In Bridgewater

The new store will be opening in the Chimney Rock Crossing shopping center, just off Route 22 and Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater, on July 25th.

"We’re excited to open our fourth store in New Jersey and connect with the Bridgewater community,” stated Kristen Jones, district manager for L.L. Bean. “Central Jersey is filled with great places to get outside and we’re eager to help more people enjoy the outdoors, bringing our heritage of quality, craftsmanship, service and outdoor expertise to even more Garden State residents,” My Central Jersey reports.

Get up early and join in on the fun!



On Friday, July 25th, the first 100 people in line will receive a $50 L.L.Bean Gift Card, and on Saturday, July 26th, the first 100 people in line will receive a medium Boat & Tote.

L.L. Bean New Jersey Locations

L.L. Bean has three other locations throughout New Jersey...

- 3710 Route 9 South, Freehold

- 500 Route 73 South, Marlton

- 700 Paramus Park, Paramus

Store hours will be 9 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm Sunday.

