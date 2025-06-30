Picture a warm summer evening, sitting back and relaxing with the sound of live music filling the air.

Summer Concerts are back at Pier Village in Long Branch, and the fun kicks off this weekend!

Enjoy live music all summer long with an amazing lineup of performances from a Taylor Swift tribute band to classic Tom Petty hits - there's something for everyone to enjoy!

Summer Concerts Are Back At Pier Village In Long Branch

Bring a chair or a blanket, but don't hesitate to get up and dance, and with hits from Taylor Swift, how can you not?!

Mark your calendar so you don't miss out on this FREE summer fun!

Pier Village Summer Concerts 2025



6/26 - Moroccan Sheepherders - 7 pm - Boardwalk Gazebo

6/28 - Taylor Made - Taylor Swift Tribute - 5 pm - Carousel Stage

6/30 - AM Gold Radio - Yacht Rock - 7 pm - Carousel Stage

7/3 - Jo & The Highland Express - 7 pm - Boardwalk Gazebo

7/7 - E-Street Shuffle - Springsteen Tribute - 7 pm - Carousel Stage

7/10 - Johny B & The Blue Blazers - 7 pm - Boardwalk Gazebo

7/14 - Bell Bottom Blues - Eric Clapton Tribute - 7 pm- Carousel Stage

7/17 - Mushroom - 7 pm - Boardwalk Gazebo

7/21 - Chicks that Rocked the 80s - 7 pm - Carousel Stage

7/24 - The Haven - 7 pm - Boardwalk Gazebo

7/28 - Splintered Sunlight - Grateful Dead - 7 pm - Carousel Stage

7/31 - Big Hix - 7 pm - Boardwalk Gazebo

8/4 - Damn The Torpedoes - Tom Petty Tribute - 7 pm - Carousel Stage

8/7 - Pat Roddy Band - 7 pm - Boardwalk Gazebo

8/11 - Jillian Rhys McCoy - Classic Rock Tribute - 7 pm - Carousel Stage

8/14 - Nine Deez Nite - 7 pm - Boardwalk Gazebo

8/18 - Starman - David Bowie Tribute - 7 pm - Carousel Stage

8/21 - Joe Baracata Band - 7 pm - Boardwalk Gazebo

8/25 - Captain Jack - Billy Joel - 7 pm Carousel Stage

8/28 - Brian Kirt & The Jirks - 7 pm - Boardwalk Gazebo

