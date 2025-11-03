Another popular New Jersey supermarket is rolling out a Thanksgiving deal that's sure to make shoppers very happy.

The idea of not having to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars this Thanksgiving is a HUGE relief.

Get our free mobile app

First it was Aldi, then Walmart, and now another supermarket is joining in on the fun with big savings of its own.

Lidl Offering Thanksgiving Bundle For Less Than $36

Read More: Thanksgiving On A Budget: Another Store In New Jersey Offering Full Meals For $40

It's great to hear Lidl is offering its Thanksgiving meal for $10 less than last year, according to USA Today.

The deal starts Wednesday, November 5th, and runs through November 26th.

USA Today reports:

Lidl US Chief Executive Officer Joel Rampoldt said in the news release that the company recognizes how grocery prices are “continuing to be a challenge for families.”

“We understand how vital great value is this holiday season,” Rampoldt added. “At Lidl US, we’re honored to help make Thanksgiving more accessible. We hope our bundle helps bring people together this year to enjoy a holiday feast that’s as delicious as it is affordable.”

What Does the Full Lidl Thanksgiving Bundle Include?



View this profile on Instagram Lidl US (@lidlus) • Instagram photos and videos

Shady Brook Farms Frozen Whole Turkey (14-pound)

100% Pure Pumpkin by Lidl

3 pounds of Fresh Yellow Onions

5 pounds of Fresh Pure Harvest Russet Potatoes

Fresh Pure Harvest Celery

Chicken Broth by Lidl

Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup by Lidl (x2)

Cut Green Beans by Lidl (x2)

Evaporated Milk by Lidl

1 pound of Fresh Sweet Potatoes (x3)

French’s French Fried Onions

Original Whipped Topping by Lidl

Brown Gravy Mix by Lidl (x2)

Jellied Cranberry Sauce by Lidl (x2)

Mini Marshmallows by Lidl

Pie Crust Dough by Lidl

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls by Lidl

Poultry Seasoning by Lidl

Stuffing Mix for Turkey by Lidl (x2)

1 lb. Fresh Peak Harvest Baby Carrots (x2)

Macaroni & Cheese by Lidl (x2)

The Cost of Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in NJ in 2024 This is what it will cost to serve a basic Thanksgiving dinner at home this year. Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).