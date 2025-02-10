Major Publication Names This Legendary Diner The Best In New Jersey

Diners are serious business in New Jersey, and one of the world's most well-known publications has named their choice for the best one in the Garden State.

Photo by Xavier Gonzalez on Unsplash Photo by Xavier Gonzalez on Unsplash loading...

There are approximately 500 diners in New Jersey, so it should come as no surprise that the Garden State is the diner capital of the world.

Which Diner Is Best In The Diner Capital Of The World?

We all have our favorite, and it's usually in the proximity of our home. Most New Jersey diners are excellent, so it's hard to make a bad choice.

But wearing the crown as the best diner in the place known as the world's capital for diners is an incredible honor.

Photo by R. Mac Wheeler on Unsplash Photo by R. Mac Wheeler on Unsplash loading...

And when that distinction is bestowed upon you by one of the world's most well-known publications, the meaning is honor more special.

Major Publication Names New Jersey's Best Diner

Reader's Digest chose the best diner in each state, and in New Jersey, they chose a legendary one.

Read More: The Best Steak House In New Jersey

Congratulations to the famous Top's Diner for being named the best diner in New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This amazing East Newark diner is one of the most popular and historic diners in New Jersey.

Top's Diner Has A Rich History

Top's was established in 1942. Just to put that into perspective, this diner has been around since the middle of World War II.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey residents have been calling Top's Diner their diner for generations. And there is no end in sight.

5 Romantic Restaurants In Monmouth County, NJ Gallery Credit: Lou Russo