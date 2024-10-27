What Age Can Your Child Legally Stay Home Alone In New Jersey?

Leaving your child home alone for the first time is a big deal and can be extremely nerve-wracking.

You're running up to your local grocery store and will be right back so instead of dragging your child with you, you decide it's the right time to leave them home alone.

It's the same when you say yes to your child riding their bike alone around the block for the first time, walking to the bus stop without you, or crossing the street without holding your hand.

You can't really put an age on it, every kid is different, but as a parent, you just know when it's the right time.

But here's the bigger question, what does the law say about leaving your child home alone in New Jersey?

Is there a legal age parents need to be aware of?

Although some states do have a legal age most do not, according to Today.com.

So what's the law here in New Jersey?

Child experts typically agree that around 12 years old is a good age to stay home alone for a few hours, but they say it's always a good idea to trust your instinct.

Leaving Your Child Home Alone in New Jersey

New Jersey does not specify a legal age you can leave your child home alone, according to the Bergen County Department of Human Services, but they say your child should not be left alone if they can't do the following:

1.) Carry out responsibilities according to parental directions

2.) Use good judgment

3.) Confide in parents

4.) Display excellent personal safety and first-aid skills

The bottom line, in my opinion, you have to trust your parental instincts.

