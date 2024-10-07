The Jersey Shore’s Top Grocery Stores

The supermarket chain with the most stores in New Jersey is ShopRite. According to Patch , there's been a consolidation when it comes to supermarket chains with a recent study comparing grocery store ownership throughout the state.

Here's the breakdown of store ownership for Ocean and Monmouth Counties, with ShopRite leading in both, according to the article.

Ocean County

ShopRite: 17 percent

Stop & Shop: 11 percent

Walmart: 11 percent

Acme: 9 percent

Aldi: 9 percent

Target: 6 percent

Monmouth County

Shoprite: 19 percent

Aldi: 9 percent

Target: 9 percent

Stop & Shop - 7 percent

Acme - 7 percent

Lidl - 6 percent

Super Foodtown - 6 percent

Walmart/Sam's Club - 6 percent

However, popularity isn't solely determined by store count. What's the most popular go-to grocery store chain in New Jersey? Well, it depends on who you ask.

Customers consider a variety of factors when determining their favorite supermarket including, pricing, product selection, and overall shopping experience. Location definitely comes into play as well.

Some people shop at one supermarket for meats and head to another for produce.

I do my weekly food shopping at Shoprite but go to Sam's Club once a month for bulk items like toilet paper, paper towels, dish and laundry detergent, and snacks.

What's the Jersey Shore's go-to grocery store?

I asked on Facebook where people at the Jersey Shore like to do their food shopping and got a lot of different responses. Here's what they said.

Do you agree?

