The Jersey Shore’s Top Grocery Stores
Here's the breakdown of store ownership for Ocean and Monmouth Counties, with ShopRite leading in both, according to the article.
Ocean County
- ShopRite: 17 percent
- Stop & Shop: 11 percent
- Walmart: 11 percent
- Acme: 9 percent
- Aldi: 9 percent
- Target: 6 percent
Monmouth County
- Shoprite: 19 percent
- Aldi: 9 percent
- Target: 9 percent
- Stop & Shop - 7 percent
- Acme - 7 percent
- Lidl - 6 percent
- Super Foodtown - 6 percent
- Walmart/Sam's Club - 6 percent
However, popularity isn't solely determined by store count. What's the most popular go-to grocery store chain in New Jersey? Well, it depends on who you ask.
Customers consider a variety of factors when determining their favorite supermarket including, pricing, product selection, and overall shopping experience. Location definitely comes into play as well.
Some people shop at one supermarket for meats and head to another for produce.
I do my weekly food shopping at Shoprite but go to Sam's Club once a month for bulk items like toilet paper, paper towels, dish and laundry detergent, and snacks.
Read More: This New Jersey Restaurant Just Scored a Spot on the 2024 Best in America List—Find Out Why You Need to Go
What's the Jersey Shore's go-to grocery store?
I asked on Facebook where people at the Jersey Shore like to do their food shopping and got a lot of different responses. Here's what they said.
Do you agree?
The Jersey Shore's Go-To Grocery Stores
Gallery Credit: Michele Pilenza
Most popular grocery stores in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
What People Do in New Jersey Grocery Stores That Drives Us Nuts
Gallery Credit: Doug Buehler