Lawn Mower Rules You Need to Follow in New Jersey

Would you say the sound of a lawn mower is a pleasant sound indicating sunshine and warm weather or is the constant noise annoying?

Of course, when working on the yard, it's not just the lawn mower, it's the leaf blower and weed wacker too. All 3 can be very loud.

Using lawn equipment before 8 am is not going to get you "neighbor of the year." That's for sure!

Whether you mow your lawn yourself or have someone do it for you, it's important to be considerate of your neighbors.

The last thing you want to do is make too much noise, especially on a Saturday or Sunday, and annoy everyone on your block.

According to the New Jersey Office of Local Environmental Management, The Noise Control Act of 1971, authorizes the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to establish sound-level standards.

Laws governing noise control are also enforced by county and municipal agencies so you have to check with your local government to make sure you're following the rules in your town.

The statewide sound level standards are 50 decibels during the night, which is 10:00 pm to 7:00 am, and 65 decibels during the day. You can read more about that here.

I can't imagine anyone mowing their lawn after 10 pm, but if you're considering getting up early, before 7 am, you may want to think twice. One of your neighbors may call and complain.

The sound of a lawn mower screams summer along with these other New Jersey sounds.

