Is This The Largest Fish Ever Caught Off The New Jersey Coast?

According to one major website, this is the largest fish ever caught off the coast of New Jersey.

If you are a fisherman or fisherwoman, you know there is nothing more creative than a good fish story, and we are very creative in New Jersey.

The Largest Fish Ever Caught In New Jersey

But when the people at AZ Animals put together their list of the biggest fish ever caught in each state, the one from New Jersey caught our attention.

We take fishing very seriously in the Garden State, so you may have heard stories that differ from this source, but we'll share what they say for your reading pleasure.

According to this article, the largest fish ever caught off the New Jersey coast was a blue marlin caught in the Hudson Canyon.

How Much Did The Biggest New Jersey Catch Weigh?

The story dates back to 1986 when a 1046-pound blue marlin was caught by a very skilled and fortunate fisherman.

If you compare the weight alone to the biggest catch in Florida, a massive tiger shark weighing 1069 pounds, the difference is pretty small.

To give this blue marlin catch some perspective, the largest blue marlin ever caught was 1402 pounds and was snagged in Vitoria, Brazil in 1992, according to Fishing Booker.

What's The Biggest Fish Ever Caught Anywhere?

In case you're wondering, the largest catch ever was a 2664-pound White Shark caught on April 21, 1959, in Ceduna, Australia.

For most who love to fish, we'll continue to round up when we tell the stories of our biggest catches.

