New Jersey Residents Are Being Encouraged To Check Their Mailbox: Here’s Why

Do you do a lot of online shopping and are constantly having things delivered to your house?

It's time to check the size of your mailbox!

The United States Postal Service is encouraging you to upgrade your mailbox, opting for a larger one to fit all those extra packages from shopping online.

Especially with the holidays right around the corner, now is a good time to upgrade your mailbox so you'll be ready to go before the shopping frenzy begins!

You want to keep your deliveries safe and organized.

With the rise of online shopping, those delivery packages can really stack up, leaving a huge pile by your front door.

New Jersey Residents Are Being Encouraged To Check Their Mailbox

A USPS Spokesperson told CBS News,

"The encouragement to use the [jumbo] mailboxes comes from wanting customers to have an option to accommodate all their mail pieces and packages."

"Being able to have all of your mail items in your box prevents oversized items from being left at the door when a customer is not home."

I've been living in my house for a long time now and have never upgraded my mailbox.

This is something I need to look into asap.

If you want a larger mailbox you can buy one at stores like Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe's.

The USPS recommends it's closer to 13 inches wide and 12 inches high.

Odds are the mailbox you currently have is more like 7 inches wide and 9 inches high.

