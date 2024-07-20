NBA Star’s New Sneaker Pays Tribute To New Jersey

A new and exclusive shoe out this week is all about New Jersey.

NBA Star Kyrie Irving, who grew up in West Orange, has designed a new sneaker celebrating the Garden State and all its beauty.

And what a beautiful shoe it is!

It's a really cool sneaker design with a green color scheme named "Garden State." The sneaker highlights all the green landscape we have right here in New Jersey.

Irving often says, "I'm a kid from New Jersey." He played basketball for Montclair Kimberley Academy in Montclair for both his freshman and sophomore years of high school transferring to St. Patrick High School in Hillside for his junior and senior years.

He currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks and joined the team in 2023 after playing for the New York Nets, Boston Celtics, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

"This latest addition to Kyrie Irving's signature shoe line captures the essence of New Jersey’s vibrant greenery, bringing a fresh, invigorating look to the court. The jade tones symbolize Irving’s deep connection to his roots and the natural beauty of his home state," according to a recent press release.

The ANTA KAI 1 "Garden State" will be available exclusively for purchase at ANTA.com, Sneaker Politics, Extra Butter, Nice Kicks, Sneaker Room, and KICKS CREW.

It "features a breathable mesh upper with eco-inspired detailing, providing both style and comfort."

"Garden State" will be released this Saturday, July 20th, and is priced at $125.

