Driving around New Jersey, it's always sad to see empty buildings that were once thriving businesses in the community.

Some sit vacant longer than others and you just hope something good will eventually fill that space.

If you've been wondering what might replace the old Kmart in Manahawkin, we have some exciting news to share.

Plans for a new store in Manahawkin Commons were recently approved by the Stafford Township Planning Board, according to Patch.

Shoprite Replacing The Old Kmart Building In Manahawkin

Plans for a new "world-class" Shoprite have been approved!

Patch reports:

"Saker Properties will renovate the Kmart and part of the adjacent building to accommodate an about 116,000 square foot ShopRite store and about 20,000 square feet of retail space."

"Planning board documents show that construction is planned in three phases. The first phase includes the renovation of Kmart and parking lot improvements. The second phase will be constructing additions to the buildings. And the third phase is constructing a Route 72 access road," according to the article.

No word yet on when construction will begin, but hopefully soon.

I would love to see the Kmart near me be replaced by a larger Shoprite.

The building has been sitting empty for many many years.

It's in a great location, but I haven't heard of any plans.

With renovation plans now approved in Manahawkin, it gives me hope that something good will eventually fill that space.

