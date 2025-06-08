These days, it feels like everyone's always in a hurry, especially here in New Jersey, where we're constantly rushing from one place to the next.

There's often barely enough time for small talk, or sometimes even just a quick hello.

That's why, when I read that three towns in New Jersey made the list of the kindest towns in America, I was thrilled.

There's one place in New Jersey where I witness kindness every day, and that's on my morning coffee run to Wawa, where everyone always holds the door for the next person and says thank you.

It's nice to be reminded that kindness still exists, and this report highlights just that.

Patch had a study conducted by AMFM, asking travelers from around the country how often they received a pleasant greeting from strangers during their travels, and three New Jersey towns made the list of the most welcoming!

Three Of The Kindest Towns In America Are In New Jersey

It's amazing how just a simple smile from someone you don't even know can help brighten your mood!

Here are the three New Jersey towns considered the most welcoming, according to this new study.

90. Phillipsburg

"The people of Phillipsburg are quick to help, according to the survey, whether you’re asking for directions or browsing shops near South Main Street."

86. Vineland

"Surrounded by farmland and open skies, travelers said the people of Vineland are just as open-hearted as its landscape."

48. Bridgeton

"Bridgetown has a 'quiet friendliness that runs deep,' according to travelers, and is known as the kind of place where people make eye contact, hold the door and ask how you’re doing."

