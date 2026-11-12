Jon Stewart Heralds the Return of the Sandy Hook Seals

Comedian and New Jersey native Jon Stewart shared a video on Instagram Wednesday night showing a seal bobbing above water and the caption, "New pal alert!! Jersey Shore Novembers!!!" Commenters quickly flocked to offer their opinions on where the clip may be shot.

Some are suggesting it's a seal named Jetty who hangs out at Barnegat Light in Ocean County. Others contend that the video is from the Shrewsbury River near the Highlands waterfront. The latter are correct.

Does Stewart's 10-second seal clip merit the Zapruder-film analysis I'm about to give it? No, no it doesn't. Will I be doing it anyway? Yes. Yes, I will.

As anyone who has traveled back home to Monmouth County for the holidays will tell you, the return of the seals is critical to deflecting attention whenever the table conversation turns to politics. With the Blue Wave washing over Red Monmouth and leading to unlikely Democratic victories for two county commissioner seats and the surrogate's race this year, it's mission critical that the seals arrive en masse before Thanksgiving this year.

READ MORE: Exploring the Hidden History of Sandy Hook, From Captain Kidd to Cold War Nuclear Missiles

For me. It's mission critical for me. For the love of God, I need the seals beached lazily on the rocks by the time I turn off the Garden State Parkway at Exit 117 and the turkey is defrosted. Suggesting a trip to Sandy Hook to see the seals is a foolproof way to achieve family unity.

Here are the two shots that fully confirm that the video is near Sandy Hook and the seals are on their way.

@jonstewart Instagram | Jackie Corley/Townsquare Media Capt. Joseph Azzolina Bridge

In the image of above, you can see the sign above the Captain Joseph Azzolina Bridge, which spans the Shrewsbury River, circled in red on the Jon Stewart video and a drone video I took last year. You can also see the pedestrian bridge circled in blue.

@jonstewart Instagram | Google Maps @jonstewart Instagram | Google Maps

In the image above, the triangular roof of one of the bathroom buildings at Sandy Hook is seen on the Jon Stewart video and up close on Google Maps Street View.

Clearly, Jon Stewart spotted one of the Sandy Hook seals, and we can head back home for Thanksgiving with joy in our hearts.