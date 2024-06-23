New Jersey’s Best Popcorn With Irresistible Flavors

It's a must-visit spot on the Ocean City Boardwalk!

Taste of Home Magazine named Johnson’s Popcorn in Ocean City one of the top Mom-and-Pop Popcorn Shops in the country and the BEST in New Jersey.

No surprise here!

Take the trip to the Ocean City Boardwalk, you will not be disappointed!

Johnson's Popcorn came in 4th place out of 15, but it’s the only shop on the list located in New Jersey.

If you haven’t tried Johnson’s Popcorn yet, it’s a must!

Johnson's Popcorn in Ocean City

We always grab a tub before the car ride home, but finish it before we even get out of Ocean City. It’s that good! No trip is complete without stopping at one of their three locations.

My favorite is the original caramel tub, but I’m dying to try the Chocolate Drizzle. It’s premium dark chocolate over their famous caramel popcorn. Looks delicious!!

I also want to try a tub of the Peanut Crunch, which is peanuts mixed with caramel popcorn and chocolate.

You can’t walk by Johnson’s Popcorn without being lured in by the sweet aroma.

Read More: The Best Steakhouse at the Jersey Shore

Two shops are open year-round, located at 14th Street & Boardwalk and 8th Street & Boardwalk. The original shop is located on 6th Street & Boardwalk.

You can purchase a gift card or order any of their 7 delicious flavors, including Caramel, Peanut Crunch, Cheddar, Salt-n-Sandy, Chocolate Drizzle, Platinum Edition, and Butter, and have it shipped to family and friends from all over.

This summer make Johnson's Popcorn one of your stops on the Ocean City Boardwalk and enjoy the deliciousness!

