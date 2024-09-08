A Must Visit Farm in New Jersey This Fall

There are so many amazing farms in New Jersey with activities and attractions for the entire family to enjoy.

With the weather getting a little cooler it's a great time of year to get out and explore all the wonderful farms the Garden State has to offer.

Farms throughout the state are gearing up for some fall fun with hayrides, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, apple picking, and sunflower festivals.

I visited Johnson's Corner Farm recently in Medford and had the best time spending a beautiful Saturday afternoon outside, taking a tractor ride, and picking corn, potatoes, peaches, and flowers.

Everything we brought home was delicious, including the apple cider donuts!

At Johnson's Corner Farm, the summer crop picking is now over, but their fall harvest begins this Saturday, September 7th.

That's when you can start picking pumpkins, apples, gourds, and sunflowers.



According to the State of New Jersey Department of Agriculture, farmers in New Jersey produce nearly 100 fruits and vegetables.

The Garden State is one of the top 10 producers of blueberries, cranberries, peaches, tomatoes, bell peppers, eggplant, cucumbers, spinach, and squash, as well as in floriculture.

Uncover the magic of New Jersey's family-friendly farms as they transition from summer crops to fall harvests, offering a bounty of fall produce just waiting to be picked!

