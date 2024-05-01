Good News! These 11 New Jersey Stores Will Remain Open

Seeing a decline in business after the pandemic, one of the largest arts and crafts stores, with 11 locations throughout the state, filed for bankruptcy protection.

However, stores will remain open in New Jersey, and across the country, as part of a recent reorganization plan.

JOANN Fabrics and Crafts will now be a private company owned by the company’s financial stakeholders and industry parties, according to a JOANN news release.

The Courier Post states:

The "number of people engaging in crafts and making has declined over the past few years,” and the company in turn “struggled to turn a profit and was in desperate need of recapitalization," said Retail Analyst Neil Saunders.

It makes sense that during the pandemic people were home working on different projects so business was booming. Now there's less time.

This is great news if you love crafting. I like that you can walk in and get everything you need for your project all at one store.

From paint, yarn, paper, and of course fabric, JOANN has it.

You can also find lots of seasonal decorations and crafts for the kids.

There are 11 locations throughout New Jersey.

JOANN Fabrics and Crafts New Jersey Locations

2234 West Marlton Pike Road, Cherry Hill

1272 Route 27, Colonia

1120 Hurffville Road, Deptford

33371 Brunswick Ave., Lawrenceville

3926 Festival at Hamilton, Mays Landing

66 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel

30 A&S Drive, Paramus

48 Route 23, Riverdale

1026 Broad St., Shrewsbury

281-28 Route 10 East, Succasunna

1379 Hooper Ave., Toms River

JOANN Fabrics and Crafts has nearly 800 store locations throughout the county and 18,000 employees.

