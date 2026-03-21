Here's why you shouldn't waste a minute of New Jersey's favorite weather. These stats will remind you just how fast a Jersey Shore summer flies by.

This Is How Short Summer Is At The Jersey Shore

When we were kids, summer break was an eternity. The days were long, and it felt like it would be years before you had to go back to school.

As we get older, the clock seems to tick a little faster, and if we don't want this well-earned summer to fly by in the blink of an eye, we need to be prepared.

Photo by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash Photo by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash loading...

We did some research, and the numbers we’re about to share might make you appreciate every minute of the upcoming summer even more.

Tips On How To Appreciate Each Jersey Shore Summer Day

We know that deep down, you already know these numbers, but it doesn't hurt to get a reminder in advance.

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Here are some facts you should keep in mind if you get the urge to let a summer day slip through your fingers this year,

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Let these facts make your way through your brain:

There are only 14 weekends in Summer 2026.

There are only 13 Fridays in summer 2026 (the first day of summer is Sunday).

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There are only 2232 hours in summer 2026.

There are only 133,920 minutes in summer 2026.

We have the entire length of spring to prepare to squeeze every ounce out of Summer 2026 at the Jersey Shore. Good luck!

New Jersey's Top 10 Beach Towns Gallery Credit: Lou Russo