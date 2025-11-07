Foodies, Get Ready! Jersey Shore Restaurant Week Is Back In New Jersey

Photo by Sandra Seitamaa on Unsplash

What a great time of year for all you foodies! Jersey Shore Restaurant Week is returning, and you'll be happy to hear that more than 60 restaurants are participating, offering exclusive menus and culinary delights.

It's such a great time to enjoy a restaurant you've been wanting to try, but with the summer rush, you weren't able to get in because it was so crowded.

Now you can!

Taste The Best Of The Jersey Shore With Local Restaurants

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash
SO many amazing Jersey Shore restaurants are participating!

Enjoy a three-course meal with your choice of an appetizer, entree, and dessert for either $32.25 or $42.25.

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week's Participating Restuarants

Here are just a few of the many restaurants taking part in the big event.

Proving Ground, Highlands

Amelia's By The Sea, Spring Lake 


Marandola's, Bradley Beach

Prime 13, Point Pleasant Beach

Charley's Ocean Grill, Long Branch

 

 

 

Crab's Claw Inn, Long Branch

La Dolce Vita, Belmar


For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Let the celebration begin!

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week runs from November 7th through the 16th.

Enjoy!

