What a great time of year for all you foodies! Jersey Shore Restaurant Week is returning, and you'll be happy to hear that more than 60 restaurants are participating, offering exclusive menus and culinary delights.

Get our free mobile app

It's such a great time to enjoy a restaurant you've been wanting to try, but with the summer rush, you weren't able to get in because it was so crowded.

Now you can!

Taste The Best Of The Jersey Shore With Local Restaurants

Read More: Where To Find The Best Sandwiches In New Jersey, According To Food Experts

SO many amazing Jersey Shore restaurants are participating!

Enjoy a three-course meal with your choice of an appetizer, entree, and dessert for either $32.25 or $42.25.

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week's Participating Restuarants

Here are just a few of the many restaurants taking part in the big event.

Proving Ground, Highlands

Amelia's By The Sea, Spring Lake



View this profile on Instagram Amelia's By The Sea (@ameliasbythesea) • Instagram photos and videos

Marandola's, Bradley Beach

Prime 13, Point Pleasant Beach

Charley's Ocean Grill, Long Branch

View this profile on Instagram Charley's Ocean Bar & Grill (@charleysgrill) • Instagram photos and videos

Crab's Claw Inn, Long Branch

La Dolce Vita, Belmar

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Let the celebration begin!

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week runs from November 7th through the 16th.

Enjoy!

13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants Not only are these New Jersey spots cozy for a drink and bite to eat - the properties all have roots that go back to the 1700s. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

10 Best Affordable NJ Restaurants — That Aren't Fast Food Looking to make dinner plans but don’t want to break the bank? OpenTable has a list of the Top 10 New Jersey restaurants for unbeatable value. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo