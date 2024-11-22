Jersey Shore’s Lost Coasters: The Top Picks from Locals

We have learned recently that the Jersey Shore roller coaster landscape is changing once again, as we say goodbye to Six Flags Great Adventure's Kingda Ka among others.

We started to wonder which coasters of the past we miss the most, so we turned to you, the residents of the Jersey Shore to get that answer.

The Roller Coasters We Miss In New Jersey

I am a "feet on the ground" kind of guy so I don't have an expert opinion on this topic, but many Garden State residents do.

Recent polls show that the nation is split on the roller coaster topic (just like everything else these days) with 49% saying they love the roller coaster experience.

The coaster lover half of New Jersey has strong opinions on their favorite coasters, as well as the one they miss the most.

The Old School New Jersey Roller Coasters You Voted For

You did not disappoint with your responses, and you brought back some great thrill ride memories for people all over the Garden State.

We heard about the blood-curdling Lightning Loops from Six Flags Great Adventure. There was about a decade, from the starting in the late 80s when this was the coaster to ride in our area.

A lot of voters also mentioned Rolling Thunder, another Six Flags Great Adventure classic. From the late '70s until about ten years ago, this ride was a tradition for thrill-ride lovers.

Here are some of the old roller coasters that got your votes.

