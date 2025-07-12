Top 3 Jersey Shore Pizza Spots Picked by New Jersey Residents

New Jersey residents have told us their favorite Jersey Shore pizza, and the results are in.

The Best Pizza At The Jersey Shore

It's summer season at the Jersey Shore, and that means boardwalks, beaches, and yes, pizza.

There is nothing better than a hot summer day in a Jersey Shore town, and we all know what that means.

We'll be cooling off at our favorite beach, playing games, or riding rides on our favorite boardwalk, and we'll be looking forward to some awesome Jersey Shore meals.

New Jersey Residents' Favorite Jersey Shore Pizza

The meal we're most looking forward to is the one that includes pizza. So now the only question is which pizza place we're going to choose.

No one knows the best Jersey Shore pizza places better than the fine folks who call the Garden State home.

So, we asked New Jersey residents which Jersey Shore pizzeria is their favorite, and their answers on social media kept pouring in.

The Best Boardwalk Food In New Jersey

Needless to say, opinions varied widely, and the number of votes we got during this unscientific poll was outstanding.

We counted all the votes and decided to share the top 3 with you. You can use it as your Jersey Shore summer pizza bucket list.

Thanks to all the pizza-loving New Jersey residents for your opinions, and here are the top three Jersey Shore pizza places according to you.

The Top 3 Favorite Jersey Shore Pizzerias According To Residents

Joey Tomato's, Point Pleasant Beach - They have great boardwalk pizza, and their location at Jenkinson's boardwalk is awesome.

Maruca's, Seaside Heights, and Asbury Park - Is there anything better than that super huge pie with the swirl of sauce?

Pete & Elda's, Neptune - You will fall in love with their legendary thin crust pizza. It's among the best in the country.

Of course, it's just the tip of the iceberg for pizza at the Jersey Shore, but it's a great starting point.

