New Jersey residents have told us their favorite Jersey Shore pizza, and the results are in.

The Best Pizza At The Jersey Shore

It's summer season at the Jersey Shore, and that means boardwalks, beaches, and yes, pizza.

Get our free mobile app

There is nothing better than a hot summer day in a Jersey Shore town, and we all know what that means.

Photo by James Butterly on Unsplash Photo by James Butterly on Unsplash loading...

We'll be cooling off at our favorite beach, playing games, or riding rides on our favorite boardwalk, and we'll be looking forward to some awesome Jersey Shore meals.

New Jersey Residents' Favorite Jersey Shore Pizza

The meal we're most looking forward to is the one that includes pizza. So now the only question is which pizza place we're going to choose.

Read More: The Oldest Ice Cream Shop In New Jersey

No one knows the best Jersey Shore pizza places better than the fine folks who call the Garden State home.

Photo by Crawford Jolly on Unsplash Photo by Crawford Jolly on Unsplash loading...

So, we asked New Jersey residents which Jersey Shore pizzeria is their favorite, and their answers on social media kept pouring in.

The Best Boardwalk Food In New Jersey

Needless to say, opinions varied widely, and the number of votes we got during this unscientific poll was outstanding.

We counted all the votes and decided to share the top 3 with you. You can use it as your Jersey Shore summer pizza bucket list.

Photo by Brenna Huff on Unsplash Photo by Brenna Huff on Unsplash loading...

Thanks to all the pizza-loving New Jersey residents for your opinions, and here are the top three Jersey Shore pizza places according to you.

The Top 3 Favorite Jersey Shore Pizzerias According To Residents

Joey Tomato's, Point Pleasant Beach - They have great boardwalk pizza, and their location at Jenkinson's boardwalk is awesome.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Maruca's, Seaside Heights, and Asbury Park - Is there anything better than that super huge pie with the swirl of sauce?

Lou Russo, Townsquare Media Lou Russo, Townsquare Media loading...

Pete & Elda's, Neptune - You will fall in love with their legendary thin crust pizza. It's among the best in the country.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Of course, it's just the tip of the iceberg for pizza at the Jersey Shore, but it's a great starting point.

Some Of The Most Hated Pizza Toppings In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo