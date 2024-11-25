Voted by Locals: The Ultimate Guide to the Best Jersey Shore Beaches

New Jersey residents have voted for their favorite Jersey Shore beaches, and the results might not be what you think.

Photo by Camille Minouflet on Unsplash Photo by Camille Minouflet on Unsplash loading...

Tourists or travel experts often name their favorite beaches in America and worldwide, and we see their lists all the time.

New Jersey Residents Vote For Their Favorite Jersey Shore Beach

We wanted to know which Jersey Shore beach is the favorite of the people who call New Jersey home, so we asked the residents of the Garden State to let us know.

Get our free mobile app

It's nearly an impossible question to answer. There are so many great memories and locations at the Jersey Shore.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

But we knew some beaches would get more votes than any others, and we now present your top 5 list.

The Top 5 Jersey Shore Beaches According To You

#5 Belmar - All you need to do is take a trip on the Garden State Parkway South on a summer weekend and approach Exit 98 to know how popular this legendary beach is.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

#4 Seaside Heights - The beach and boardwalk combination has been making summer memories for generations of New Jersey families, and that continues today.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

#3 Wildwood Crest - A personal favorite of mine, and a frequent destination for my family during my childhood. A story that has been repeated thousands of times across New Jersey.

Read More: New Jersey Beach Named One Of The Best In America

Wildwood Crest Wildwood Crest (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

#2 LBI - Long Beach Island is one of the great family summer beach destinations in America. It is fun, beautiful and all things good about the Jersey Shore.

Townsquare Media Jersey Shore Townsquare Media Jersey Shore loading...

#1 Cape May - There is this little Victorian-era town that everyone on Earth loves. It's a destination for travelers year-round, but the quiet, pristine beach of Cape May has been voted the best beach in the state by New Jersey residents.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The great thing about the top 5 Jersey Shore beaches is that the list could have been 50 beaches long and they'd all be great.

Bennies Review New Jersey Beaches Gallery Credit: Jackie Corley