Exciting News! This Popular Jersey Shore Attraction Is Reopening Soon

I have the most wonderful memories of taking my kids to this aquarium when they were younger.

They absolutely loved the touch tanks with all the starfish and stingrays.

It was a chance for them to connect with marine life in a hands-on, interactive way.

This popular Jersey Shore attraction has been closed for 5 years.

You'll be happy to hear a date has been set for its reopening and you don't have to wait much longer!

The Atlantic City Aquarium shut down in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

The entire aquarium has been renovated using pandemic relief money, according to NJ.com.

The Atlantic City Aquarium is Reopening in March

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. made the reopening announcement during his State of the City Address at the Golden Nugget Casino.

"Difficulties getting supplies to finish the project contributed to the reopening date slipping. Workers removing interior walls found additional work that needed to be done to the building," according to the article.

The aquarium is expected to reopen on March 24th.

It’s located at the end of Gardiner’s Basin in Atlantic City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic City Aquarium (@atlanticcityaquarium)

It's great to hear it'll be back up and running in time for the summer.

If you're in the area it's definitely worth a visit!

And while you're there check out these local restaurants!

