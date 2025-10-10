Something big is happening for Jersey shoppers who live for fresh fashion finds. Freehold Raceway Mall is about to make history as the first U.S. location for one of Europe’s biggest clothing names.

The opening will bring a new kind of energy to the mall, featuring a mix of laid-back style, high-quality items, and the trendiest options for men and women, all under one roof.

A European-style Clothing Giant Arrives in Freehold

The brand coming to town started in Denmark and built its reputation around one thing and one thing only. Denim. Over time, this retailer has evolved into a global brand with thousands of locations worldwide.

The main appeal seems to be the casual nature of this outfitter. They can blend everyday wear with trendy pieces without ever feeling overdone. We're talking about jeans that actually fit right, as well as jackets, shirts, and accessories that can be worn to the office or on the weekend. They like to say: "It’s all about making fashion feel easy again."

A New Fashion Destination for Men and Women

Are you familiar with JACK & JONES? This store is the go-to destination for many Europeans seeking style with denim. What makes this opening even more exciting is that Freehold Raceway Mall's store will also include J&J's women’s line, JJXX.

A collection known for bold, confident looks and denim that’s built to last. Both collections are designed with versatility in mind, offering wardrobe staples that mix comfort with a modern edge.

This will be the first time U.S. shoppers can walk into one of these stores and experience both sides of the brand in one place. What a treat that this clothing giant has chosen Freehold Raceway Mall as the launchpad for JACK & JONES and JJXX.

Look for the stores to open on the lower level in the coming months, across from Lululemon.