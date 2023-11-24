Major Publication Names Their Choice For The Best Italian Restaurant In New Jersey

It's the holiday season, so I hope we can get through this without arguing, but that's not likely. Especially with New Jersey's best Italian restaurant being the topic.

Photo by Nerfee Mirandilla on Unsplash Photo by Nerfee Mirandilla on Unsplash loading...

A major publication has released its list of the best Italian restaurants in each state. In most states, that's no big deal.

But in this state, there are few things that are a bigger deal. Everyone in this state has a strong opinion on which Italian restaurant is the best.

And here's the problem. Lots of us would be right no matter what our opinion is. There are simply that many great Italian restaurants here in the Garden State.

Photo by sorin popa on Unsplash Photo by sorin popa on Unsplash loading...

But it is always fun to hear what someone has to say about a really awesome New Jersey Italian restaurant, and if we haven't been there, we certainly want to give it a try.

So, which Italian restaurant do the people at 24/7 Wall St. think is the absolute best in the Garden State?

Here's a hint. Get ready for the glitz, glamour, and fun of an evening in the legendary Atlantic City.

Photo by Olayinka Babalola on Unsplash Photo by Olayinka Babalola on Unsplash loading...

According to these experts, the top Italian Restaurant is an amazing place called Cafe 2825, and frequent customers rave about it.

This awesome restaurant has that incredible family feel and an outstanding southern Italian-style menu.

You can try incredible dishes Spedini ala Romana, the amazing Veal Rollatini ala Tiana, or the Chicken Clemente. And that's just the tip of the iceberg with this amazing menu.

If you want to give it a try, it's located at 2825 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City.

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

More Great Monmouth County Italian Restaurants Gallery Credit: Lou Russo