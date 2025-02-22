President Trump and his administration continue to dive into wasteful spending from government agencies.

Funding has been halted in some cases, and many jobs are at risk or will be eliminated.

One of the agencies that the administration is taking a close look at is the National Parks Service.

What does the National Parks Service do?

The National Park Service is a government agency that operates under the Department of the Interior.

The NPS manages national parks, monuments, and other protected areas.

They preserve natural resources and provide opportunities for hiking, camping, and other outdoor activities.

The National Park Service is also vital for education. Rangers lead many tours at locations large and small that show the beauty of our country.

NPS maintains historic buildings, battlefields, and archaeological sites.

This agency is essential for protecting endangered species.

NPS also handles the response to wildfires and provides support when natural disasters occur in park areas.

The NPS has been around since 1916 and oversees more than 400 sites across the U.S., including famous places like Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, and the Statue of Liberty.

Needless to say, the National Park Service is pretty important.

NBC News reports that on February 14, 2025, around 2,000 recently hired employees were fired at the U.S. Forest Service, and 1,000 jobs were slashed at the NPS.

One park ranger told NBC:

Fewer employees could mean long entry lines, dirty bathrooms, and potentially unsafe conditions for hikers and campers during the busy tourist season.

The Gateway National Recreation Area at Monmouth County's Sandy Hook falls under the National Parks Service umbrella.

This space is immense. It spans 27,000 acres from Sandy Hook to Breezy Point in New York City.

Millions visit Sandy Hook every year for the sites and activities.

Naturally, news of Trump's cuts to the National Park Service sounded some alarms about the future of our parks and recreation areas, especially during the tourist season.

As it stands now, these cuts will cause staffing nightmares at Sandy Hook, but not a closure.

Internet rumors have been flying about Sandy Hook closing for the summer, and it's simply not true.

As the park ranger told NBC, the cuts may cause very long lines and dirty conditions, but there will be no closures...yet.