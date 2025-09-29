Well-Known Brewpub Chain Closes Its Last New Jersey Location

Well-Known Brewpub Chain Closes Its Last New Jersey Location

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

Just a few weeks after announcing the closure of several locations, the Delaware-founded brewpub has decided to shut down ALL locations, including New Jersey, leaving many surprised to hear the news.

Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash
loading...

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant Closing All Locations

They posted the message on their Facebook page.

To Our Valued Guests,

 

After many wonderful years serving our communities, all Iron Hill locations have closed.

 

It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years.

 

We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms.

 

With gratitude,

 

The Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant Team

 

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
loading...

The well-known South Jersey chain closed one of its locations in Delaware and another in Philadelphia earlier this month.

However, the Maple Shade location remained open, which I was really happy about.

I've been to that spot several times and have always had a great meal. That's why I was sad to hear today that it has now closed as well.

The Delaware location was the very 1st to open, back in 1996, and over the years, the chain expanded with locations in Georgia and South Carolina.


It's truly sad to see them go, but hopefully one day they'll be back.

