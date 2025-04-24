When it comes to grilling, most people are all about throwing something over the flame, soaking it in sauce, and calling it a day.

But, there are a few things you absolutely shouldn’t be cooking up, no matter how adventurous you’re feeling.

Not because it won’t taste good, though that’s debatable, but because it’s straight-up illegal.

We’re not talking about your average backyard no-no like burning the burgers.

We're talking about stuff that could get you fined, arrested, or both.

Some things just aren’t meant to sizzle on a grill, and if you need a permit to look at it, you probably shouldn't be grilling it.

In fact, there are certain things that, if anyone catches a whiff of them on your BBQ, you’re going to have to do a lot of explaining, not just to your neighbors, but possibly to some very serious-looking officials in suits.

Some of it is about animal protection, some is about cultural respect, and some is simply common sense.

There are also strict rules about where your meat comes from, how it was obtained, and whether it’s even legal to own in the first place.

It doesn’t matter if you got it as a gift or found it on some sketchy website; it’s not worth the risk.

So yeah, while it’s fun to get creative with your cookout, maybe keep it legal.

Impress your friends with your grill skills, not your ability to break the law one kebab at a time.

Some things just aren't meant to be served with a side of coleslaw and a cold drink, no matter how daring you're feeling.

Here are several meats that you are absolutely forbidden to put on the grill in New Jersey.

8 Meats That Are Illegal To BBQ In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Canva