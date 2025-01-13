New Jersey’s Idling Regulations: What You Need To Know So You Don’t Get Fined

Winter mornings in New Jersey, with the wind chill at the Jersey Shore making it feel like temperatures are in the teens, are never fun.

Especially when you have to get up early for work.

All you want to do is stay bundled up in your bed, but that's just not an option.

The transition from your home to your car can be jarring, but if you're considering warming up the engine before heading out for the day, you need to know the dos and don'ts of leaving your car running in freezing temperatures.

Is it ever ok to give your car a little time to warm up, defrost the windshield, and get it nice and toasty before hopping in?

Here's what you need to know regarding idling regulations in New Jersey.

New Jersey's Idling Regulations

Idling laws, adopted back in the 80s, are specifically laid out for us on the state's website.

How much idling, if any, is allowed?

NJ.gov states:

No person shall cause, suffer, allow, or permit the engine of a diesel or gas powered motor vehicle to idle for more than 3 consecutive minutes if the vehicle is not in motion.

Here are some of the exceptions, according to the website.

- "Vehicle being actively serviced or repaired."

- "Below 25 F° for up to 15 minutes (no exception in New Jersey for high heat)"

- "Motor vehicle idling in traffic, In queue or congestion. (i.e. bank drive-thru, dump truck loading)"

You could be fined $100 for your 1st offense and $200 - $1,500 for subsequent offenses.

