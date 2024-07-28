This Is New Jersey’s Hidden Gem For Drivers

Did you ever just hop in the car and go for a drive?

On a beautiful day in New Jersey sometimes it's fun to just hit the open road and see where you end up for the day.

It's usually the destination you're looking forward to but in this case, it's the road itself.

Driving to get to a location where the road is the actual destination. Let me explain!

MSN had a list of the most iconic roads in each state that everyone should take a drive on. It's the road considered a "must-drive" in your state.

It's a road that promises unforgettable views and an incredible experience.

So what they're recommending is that we take a drive to get to this location so we can take a drive. From where I live in New Jersey I'll have to travel north to get there.

The most iconic road in New Jersey

Completed back in 1958, the most iconic road in New Jersey is the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

From the George Washington Bridge in New Jersey to the Bear Mountain Bridge in New York, the Palisades Interstate Parkway runs a total of 42 miles, offering stunning cliffside views of the Hudson River. 11 miles of the Palisades Interstate Parkway are in New Jersey, and this portion of the parkway boasts three different lookouts, each over 400 feet high.

Click on the website so you can learn more about the Palisades Interstate Parkway before you go and enjoy your drive.

