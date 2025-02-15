All aboard the Hunterdon Wine Express!

This isn't just your average train ride, this is a "unique & delicious" adventure!

Spend the day traveling on the historic Black River & Western Railroad in beautiful Hunterdon County from Flemington to Old York Cellars Winery in Ringoes.

When you get there, you'll be greeted by a wine ambassador, and then you're off to Ringoes Station, where you'll take a shuttle to the winery for lunch.

"Our winery team will talk guests through a selection of award-winning wines expertly paired with a collection of artisan meats, cheeses, and hand-crafted chocolates from The Fudge Shoppe."

After lunch, you can explore the vineyard and listen to some live music before heading back to Flemington Station.

Several dates have been added, but don't wait!

You may want to purchase your tickets right away because this popular adventure sells out quickly every year!



Schedule of Events: 11:15 am to 3:40 pm

11:15 am - Guest check-in at Flemington Station - 80 Stangl Road

11:30 am - Train departs & a representative will present the history of the winery onboard

11:55 am - Train arrives at Ringoes Station, Guests board shuttle to Old York Cellars winery

12:15 pm - Guided Wine Tasting & Lunch at Old York Cellars

2:45 pm - Shuttle back to Ringoes Station for a return train trip

3:40 pm - Train arrives at Flemington Station

Hunterdon Wine Express 2025 Dates:

April 26, 27

May 3, 4, 17, 18

June 7, 8, 28, 29

July 12, 13

August 23, 24

September 6, 7

You can purchase your tickets here.

