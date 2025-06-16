A recent report calculated the number of beaches in each state, including New Jersey, and here are the results.

How Many Beaches Are In New Jersey?

New Jersey is famous for its beaches, but do you know how many beaches there are in the Garden State?

Get our free mobile app

Don't even try to count, you'll never get there. At least not according to World Population Review.

McCabe Avenue Beach in Bradley Beach Bud McCormick loading...

The first thing I did was think about all the Garden State Parkway exits and work from there.

Can You Name All Of New Jersey's Beaches?

But that was a fruitless experiment since the number of beaches in New Jersey is in triple digits, according to this report.

Read More: New Jersey Residents Name Their Favorite Beach In The State

They had 20 sources for the article, including the EPA Beach Act, so as hard as it is to believe, we're going to have to get used to the fact that New Jersey has 454 beaches.

Bradley Beach Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

The website Visit NJ lists all of New Jersey's beaches, and the numbers don't exactly match. Visit NJ has it under 100.

How Many Miles Of Beaches Are In New Jersey?

One site claims 197 miles of beaches, and the other says 130. We are not going to squabble over numbers here. We love however many beaches we have.

In a recent informal survey, New Jersey residents were asked to name their favorite Jersey Shore beach.

Sunrise at McCabe Ave Beach, Bradley Beach Sunrise at the beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

While amazing beaches like Cape May and Spring Lake finished close to the top, it was Point Pleasant Beach that got the most votes.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo