It turns out some zip codes are seriously outshining the rest when it comes to real estate in 2025. Realtor.com has dropped its annual list of the Hottest Zip Codes in America. Think of these locations as the Beyoncé of the housing market right now. Homes in these areas aren’t just selling fast, they’re disappearing.

What Makes A Zip Code Hot?

Realtor.com’s hottest zip code rankings take two aspects into account.

1. Market demand as measured by unique viewers per property on Realtor.com.

2. The pace of the market as measured by the number of days a listing remains active on Realtor.com.

Are Homes Still Selling In NJ?

We're used to hearing about Jersey residents fleeing the state for lower taxes and less congestion, but it seems like the state's housing market is doing just fine.

Why These ZIP Codes Are So Hot Right Now

The common thread? Suburbs near big cities are still a hot commodity. Think Boston, New York, and D.C. People want space, but they also want to get to work without needing a full-on expedition. That sweet spot where you can grill in the backyard but still hit happy hour downtown? That’s what’s selling.

And it’s not just about price. Some of these areas are more expensive than the national average, but most are still cheaper than the cities they surround. That makes them prime spots for folks trying to get the best of both worlds.

Where Are Homes Selling Fastest In New Jersey?

Two NJ towns cracked Realtor.com's top 10 for hottest zip codes in America. Homes in these zips are moving up to 42 days faster than average, with nearly 4 times more buyer views. It’s basically the real estate version of going viral.

#5 - Wayne (07470)

Passaic County's Wayne, New Jersey, is home to William Patterson University, and just 20 miles away from Midtown. The average Wayne home on Realtor.com only spends 22 days on the market and goes for $664,000.

#2 - Marlton (08053)

Homes in Marlton, in Burlington County, are the second-fastest-selling properties in America on Realtor.com. Homes typically spend a mere 17 days on the market and sell for just shy of $500,000. Its proximity to Philadelphia makes this suburb golden.

