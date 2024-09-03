Top 5 Spots For A Delicious Hot Fudge Sundae In New Jersey

Who's craving a hot fudge sundae?

A delicious bowl of ice cream topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry on top.

It's the perfect summertime treat for all!

You can add chopped peanuts and sprinkles too for a little added flavor, but in my opinion not necessary. I'm good with just the basics!

There are so many great places in New Jersey to go if you're in the mood for the ultimate hot fudge sundae.

It was National Hot Fudge Sundae Day last month and I've been craving one ever since!

I asked on Facebook where in New Jersey you can find the best hot fudge sundae and here are the top 5 places that were mentioned repeatedly.

There are plenty of other great places throughout the state, but here are some of your favorites.

Don't miss out on this sweet treat! There's still plenty of summer left to go get one!

Here's where you can find the best hot fudge sundaes in New Jersey, according to YOU.

Top 5 Spots For A Hot Fudge Sundae In New Jersey

1.) Jersey Freeze, Freehold and Holmdel



2.) Mrs. Walker's Ice Cream Parlor - Toms River, Forked River and Lakehurst

3.) Rich's - Toms River, Lanoka Harbor and Manahawkin

4.) Hoffman's - Spring Lake Heights and Point Pleasant Beach



5.) TK's Ice Cream - Cream Ridge

What other places can we add to the list?

