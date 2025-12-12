Record Holiday Traffic Expected This Season

The roads are expected to be especially crowded this holiday season. As we rush around for last-minute gifts and travel to visit family and friends, we need to pack plenty of patience along with our presents!

This year's holiday travel is projected to set a new record.

AAA is reminding us that this is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and with 89% of travelers expected to hit the roads, it's going to be especially congested.

When To Travel: Best Days For Holiday Road Trips

I'm not even traveling far this holiday season, but sometimes going just 10 miles can land you in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Typically, the quietest days on the roads are the holidays themselves. So, if you're heading out on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day, you should be good to go.

However, expect congestion the weekend before Christmas, as well as on December 28th, 29th, and 30th.

"Are we there yet?" is a question you could be hearing a lot of as you're stuck on the New Jersey Turnpike or Garden State Parkway.

Christmas Rush Could Bring Traffic Challenges To Our Roads

If you're hoping to steer clear of the worst backups, avoid driving after 9 pm on December 20th and before 1 pm on December 21st through the 23rd, according to AAA.

That's when you'll see the worst traffic.

