It's that time of year to express gratitude to the people who have supported and helped you throughout the year.

Your hairstylist, trash collector, child’s daycare staff, dog walker, housecleaner, and the list goes on and on.

Giving a little extra isn't something you necessarily have to do, but it's a thoughtful way to show your appreciation and spread some holiday cheer.

I know it's not meant to be stressful, but it’s easy to find yourself wondering who to tip and how much to give.

Everyone's situation is different and of course, it's always the thought that counts, however, I was able to find some holiday tipping guidelines that may help you in deciding on what to give to each person.

They're calling it "The No-Stress Guide To Holiday Tipping."

Here's what Fidelity Investments says is the right amount to tip this holiday season.

2024 Holiday Tipping Guide

Babysitter/nanny: one typical session/one week's pay

Daycare staffer: $25 to $75, depending on how many hours your child is in this person's care each week

Hairstylist/colorist/barber: the cost of one service

Home health aide/in-home caregiver: one week's pay

Housecleaner: one visit

Landscaper: one visit

Massage therapist you see regularly: one session

Manicurist/pedicurist you see regularly: one session

Newspaper delivery person: $10 to $30

Personal trainer: one session

Pet sitter/dog walker/groomer: one session

Trash collectors/sanitation workers: $10 to $30 each

It's also nice to tip the gas attendants in New Jersey who are out there working in this cold weather!

