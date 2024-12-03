The Ultimate New Jersey 2024 Holiday Tipping Guide: Who To Tip and How Much To Give This Season
It's that time of year to express gratitude to the people who have supported and helped you throughout the year.
Your hairstylist, trash collector, child’s daycare staff, dog walker, housecleaner, and the list goes on and on.
Giving a little extra isn't something you necessarily have to do, but it's a thoughtful way to show your appreciation and spread some holiday cheer.
I know it's not meant to be stressful, but it’s easy to find yourself wondering who to tip and how much to give.
Everyone's situation is different and of course, it's always the thought that counts, however, I was able to find some holiday tipping guidelines that may help you in deciding on what to give to each person.
They're calling it "The No-Stress Guide To Holiday Tipping."
Here's what Fidelity Investments says is the right amount to tip this holiday season.
2024 Holiday Tipping Guide
- Babysitter/nanny: one typical session/one week's pay
- Daycare staffer: $25 to $75, depending on how many hours your child is in this person's care each week
- Hairstylist/colorist/barber: the cost of one service
- Home health aide/in-home caregiver: one week's pay
- Housecleaner: one visit
- Landscaper: one visit
- Massage therapist you see regularly: one session
- Manicurist/pedicurist you see regularly: one session
- Newspaper delivery person: $10 to $30
- Personal trainer: one session
- Pet sitter/dog walker/groomer: one session
- Trash collectors/sanitation workers: $10 to $30 each
It's also nice to tip the gas attendants in New Jersey who are out there working in this cold weather!
