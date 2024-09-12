This New Jersey City Has The 2nd Highest Rent Rate In The County
New Jersey is an expensive state to live in so it's not surprising that many college graduates find themselves moving back home with mom and dad for a while because they simply can't afford to pay for rent here in New Jersey.
There's one city in New Jersey that comes with a very hefty price tag, ranking 2nd in the country in terms of rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment.
No wonder it feels nearly impossible to move out!
According to the National Rent Report by Zumper, the national rent index showed that the median one-bedroom rent is up 1.6% annually to $1,534, while two-bedrooms climbed 2.7% to $1,915.
The rental data for Zumper’s National Rent Report analyzes over one million active listings across the country every month.
The most expensive place to live in the country is New York City where rent has hit an all-time high for the second month in a row, according to the report.
A one-bedroom apartment in NYC is priced at a median of $4,500, which is up 12.8% annually.
If you're looking for a two-bedroom apartment, rent has also reached a record high of $5,100 this month.
Jersey City Has the 2nd Highest Rent Rate in the Country
A one-bedroom apartment in Jersey City will cost you $3,400 and 2 bedroom apartment $3,900.
The Top 5 Most Expensive Places to Rent in the U.S.
1. New York City, NY
2. Jersey City, NJ
3. San Francisco, CA
4. Boston, MA
5. Miami, FL
