New Jersey’s Hidden Gem Airport And Why It’s So Great
Talk about convenience.
There's a small airport in New Jersey that will make your flying experience incredibly easy.
Especially if you're looking for a quick flight, on a more economical airline, to places like Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Las Vegas, to name a few destinations.
You'll enjoy very few lines, parking right by the entrance, and an overall hassle-free experience.
We usually think of the larger airports in the area, Philly, Newark Liberty, LaGuardia, or JFK, but this smaller airport is a hidden gem.
I've flown to and from this airport a few times, and each experience has been great, but I was talking to someone recently who had never even heard of it.
There's new data that shows the longest and shortest U.S. airport walks in 2025, and this New Jersey airport came in at #1 for the shortest walk.
As you can see from the picture below, the parking lot is located right by the entrance to the airport.
I remember flying from Las Vegas, where we had to catch a shuttle and walk what felt like forever to reach the terminal.
Then, after the flight home to this New Jersey airport, we landed and stepped off the plane only to walk straight out to our car, which I could see from the window of the plane.
It was such a huge contrast.
The short walk made traveling home so much easier.
Let's start with the airport with the longest walk in 2025.
The Longest Airport Walk in 2025
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) - Texas
Walking distance: 1.50 miles
Land Size: Approximately 26.9 square miles
Terminals/Gates: Five terminals with a total of 171 gates
Now for the shortest airport walk.
The Shortest Airport Walk in 2025
Trenton–Mercer Airport (TTN) - New Jersey
Walking distance: 0.03 miles
Land Size: Approximately 2.1 square miles
Terminals/Gates: One terminal with four gates
Trenton–Mercer Airport flies Frontier Airlines, and I remember there was only 1 flight out in the morning, so if we missed that flight, we wouldn't be able to fly out until the next day and in some cases not for a few days.
Luckily, it all worked out and we had a great experience.
Trenton-Mercer Airport is a hidden gem!
