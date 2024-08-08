We hear about folks fleeing the Garden State all the time.

Don't all of us know at least someone who has gotten out of Dodge and relocated to Florida?

Look at the flip side—people relocating from other states to call NJ home.

New Jersey's unique balance of diverse opportunities, appealing amenities, and location often draws people to the state.

One of the primary draws is New Jersey's proximity to major metro areas, particularly New York City and Philadelphia.

For many, the appeal lies in living in a more relaxed, suburban setting while still having easy access to these cities' bustling economic and cultural hubs.

Our public transportation is tops. Thanks to rail and bus systems, commuting from New Jersey into the city is not only doable but convenient.

Another reason people are willing to shell out more to live here is New Jersey's stellar education system.

New Jersey is home to some of the top public schools in the nation, renowned private schools, and prestigious higher education institutions like Princeton University and Rutgers University.

The Garden State is proud of its diversity, which is attractive to many.

There are the multicultural neighborhoods of Jersey City and historic towns like Princeton and Lambertville.

Residents are treated to cultural events, festivals, and dining options that give them a rich social life.

Additionally, New Jersey's natural beauty and recreational options appeal to many.

Jersey has it all: scenic beaches along the Jersey Shore, picturesque parks and forests, and farmlands that give us the reputation of being "the Garden State."

These natural attractions provide opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and beachgoing.

Here's where new residents of New Jersey are coming from.